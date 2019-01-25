CE concludes Swiss visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (left) with Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second right) and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau in Davos, Switzerland.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met senior government officials and leaders of institutions from different countries in Davos, Switzerland.

Mrs Lam met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and said she was pleased the Hong Kong/Netherlands Working Holiday Scheme began this year. She believes it will boost ties between the two places.

The Chief Executive also proposed to explore further collaboration on financial development with the Netherlands.

Mrs Lam also met UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and the Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin.

She told Mr Hammond that with the joint statement issued in March last year, both sides can forge broader and deeper collaboration on a number of priority areas, in particular finance and innovation and technology. She added distinguished UK universities are welcome to participate in the research clusters which are being proactively established in Hong Kong.

At the meeting with Mr Estlin, Mrs Lam congratulated him on assuming the office of Lord Mayor of London in November last year.

She invited him to attend the 4th Belt & Road Summit to be held in Hong Kong in September and welcomed his visit to the city next month to meet members of the financial sector.

Mrs Lam also met the senior management of two enterprises from the US.

She updated Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on Hong Kong’s position as an international financial centre with well-developed financial infrastructure, a simple tax regime and a deep talent pool, including plenty of experts well versed in the Mainland market.

In a meeting with AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Donovan and Senior Vice President Karim Lesina, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong is developing the 5G network to advance its smart city development.

Mrs Lam concluded her visit by attending the Hong Kong Night co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited.

She introduced Hong Kong’s advantages and future opportunities to guests from around the world.