93K flats forecast

The projected private flat supply for the next three to four years is 93,000 units, unchanged from the previous estimate.

The Transport & Housing Bureau today said there were 9,000 unsold units in completed projects at the end of December.

There were 64,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers, and 20,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the fourth quarter was 2,000, while the number of units completed in the period was 8,300.

