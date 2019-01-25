FS meets financial officials in Davos

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second left) and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) meet UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan met senior financial officials of other regions to forge closer ties on economic and trade co-operation with Hong Kong during his visit to Davos, Switzerland.

He met Australia’s Minister for Finance & the Public Service Mathias Cormann and Chile's Minister of Finance Felipe Larrain Bascunan.

He expressed Hong Kong's interest in pursuing agreements on avoidance of double taxation with the two countries to boost bilateral trade and investment activities.

He also met Ireland’s Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform Paschal Donohoe. Mr Chan welcomed Irish enterprises to use Hong Kong to enter the Mainland market.

Mr Chan also attended a gathering of financial leaders under the World Economic Forum which focused on fintech and building agile and stable financial systems.

Joined by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mr Chan met UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral trade.

He looked forward to forging closer economic and trade ties with the UK, including exploring the possibility of a free trade agreement.