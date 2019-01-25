CE attends Belt-Road forum in Davos

Mrs Lam (second right) poses for a photo with other participants of the forum.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today continued attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where she addressed a Belt & Road forum.

Speaking at the 3rd Belt & Road Davos Forum, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has been performing unique functions in the process of the reform and opening up of the country in the past four decades.

She said Hong Kong will continue to contribute proactively to the Belt & Road Initiative, including the promotion of the five areas of connectivity, namely policy co-ordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bonds.

Mrs Lam also attended a breakfast meeting organised by the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd in which she introduced the latest developments of Hong Kong’s financial services to participants from investment banks and financial corporations.

In a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mrs Lam said that to strengthen people-to-people bonds between Hong Kong and Vietnam, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has recently decided to grant visa-free access to holders of Vietnamese diplomatic and official passports.

The Chief Executive hopes the Vietnamese Government would actively consider providing greater convenience to Hong Kong people travelling to Vietnam for business or vacations.

Last night, Mrs Lam attended a reception on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

She briefed participants on the favourable conditions for the development of the bay area, especially the support of the Central Government, the closer links between cities and the people-to-people bonds in the region.