FSD to explore location technology

The Fire Services Department will explore the feasibility of using a function that shows the location of a mobile phone caller.

At the department's year-end review, Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat said the new function, along with an enhanced geographic information system and the newly introduced real-time traffic information system, will allow for a faster response time.

Mr Li also said the development of the Fourth Generation Mobilising System is well underway and is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2023.

The department received more than 33,000 fire calls in 2018, a drop of 1.4% compared to the previous year.

Ambulance calls rose 2.3% to more than 804,000.

Mr Li said the department will make the most of its Anyone character, who has been well received by netizens, to promote the message that anyone can save lives.

He also said an estimated 819 fire and ambulance personnel will be recruited this year, including 176 officers and 643 rank-and-file staff.