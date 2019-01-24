Flexible approach to care scheme

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung today said the Government is taking a flexible approach to make it more convenient for citizens to apply for the Caring & Sharing Scheme.

Speaking to the media, Mr Cheung said the Government announced new measures promptly after many people found it difficult to provide address proof.

The Government has decided to waive proof of address for care scheme applicants, he said.

Regarding applications sent by mail with insufficient postage, Mr Cheung said the Government will bear postage costs so that the application process will not be delayed.