Gov't eases care scheme applications

The Government today announced measures under the Caring & Sharing Scheme to make it more convenient for eligible people to submit applications.

Applicants will not be required to provide proof of address to enhance convenience in the submission of applications, the Government said.

The move comes after the public raised concerns about the practical difficulties in providing address proof.

It added applicants will need to declare their understanding that the wilful making of a false statement, misrepresentation or concealment of any information in order to obtain the amount by deception is a criminal offence.

The Government will also adopt a lenient approach in handling applications sent by mail with insufficient postage to ensure that they can be processed.

An additional one million Chinese application forms will made available in batches from today until January 28.

The forms can be collected at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres, the Working Family Allowance Office and the Student Finance Office, and be downloaded from the scheme’s website.

For enquiries, call the 24-hour hotline at 3897 1088.