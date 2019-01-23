CE continues Swiss visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued her visit to Switzerland by attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

She attended the meeting’s session on the emerging markets outlook and said given Hong Kong's open and externally oriented economy, the city is inevitably affected by external factors.

Yet as a founding member of the World Trade Organization, Hong Kong has been supporting and benefitted from free trade over the years.

She noted Hong Kong is proactively participating in the Belt & Road Initiative and is willing to strengthen ties with emerging economies to help them develop.

This morning, Mrs Lam attended a breakfast panel held by Standard Chartered to discuss topics including the global economic situation, China-US trade relations, innovation and technology, and women empowerment.

Accompanied by Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mrs Lam met Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Noting that Hong Kong and Luxembourg have been maintaining exchanges in investment, technology and talents, Mrs Lam expressed the hope that both places would enhance co-operation in other areas.

The Chief Executive also met with leaders of different organisations and enterprises.

She also attended a dinner for heads of states and leaders of regional governments and organisations hosted by the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Prof Klaus Schwab.