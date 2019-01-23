Kai Tak site sold

The tender for a Kai Tak site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $11.26 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6551 at Kai Tak Area 4C Site 3 was awarded to Well Capital (HK) Ltd, a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

It has a site area of 10,956 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes excluding office, godown, hotel and petrol filling station.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 36,155 sq m and 60,258 sq m.