HK-Mainland boost legal co-operation

The Department of Justice has reached a consensus with the Ministry of Justice on new liberalisation measures in respect of legal services on the Mainland.

Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua had earlier visited the department and met Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng to discuss enhancing co-operation in legal services between the two places.

They signed a record of meeting on the new measures, including the extension of measures in the State Council's Notice relating to partnership associations set up between Mainland and Hong Kong law firms in the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone to the whole of Guangdong Province.

The minimum capital injection ratio of 30% by Hong Kong partner firms in the partnership associations set up between Mainland and Hong Kong law firms will be removed.

A Hong Kong legal practitioner will also be allowed to be retained as a legal consultant by one to three Mainland law firms at the same time.

The Ministry of Justice will endeavour to implement the measures within this year.

The department will continue to maintain close liaison with the ministry on further development.