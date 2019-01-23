Measures to reduce tourism impact

The Travel Industry Council will reduce the impact of inbound tour groups on the local community under a multi-pronged approach, Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan told lawmakers today.

Mr Chan said to reduce the inconvenience caused by inbound tour groups to certain districts, the council is considering requiring registered shops serving inbound tour groups for designated shopping to implement visitor crowd management measures.

The council will also issue notices and liaise with the trade to urge them to observe order and use information technology to strengthen control on visitor and vehicular flow, and to encourage coaches to use proper parking spaces.

Mr Chan said the Government is keeping an open mind about the proposal of relocating shops to other places, and that along with the council, it has been actively co-ordinating with stakeholders in directing the trade to divert inbound tour groups to other districts.