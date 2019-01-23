Airport Island traffic closely monitored

The Government will closely monitor public transport services on Airport Island, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Responding to questions at the Legislative Council, Mr Chan said the Transport Department will review bus services with operators and process applications for routes serving people working at the airport in accordance with the established mechanism.

Mr Chan said the Civil Engineering & Development Department is conducting a study on traffic and transport in Lantau and its capacity to receive visitors.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority has been invited to submit a proposal for the topside development at the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities Island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The Government will comprehensively review the need for transport connection and facilities at North Lantau, the Airport Island and the Boundary Crossing Facilities Island after the authority submits a proposal, Mr Chan said.

To cope with additional passenger demand arising from the commissioning of the third runway, the Transport Department will also devise plans and discuss strengthening and adjusting transport services with public transport service operators, he added.