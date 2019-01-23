More care scheme forms provided

The Government is providing more Chinese application forms for the Caring & Sharing Scheme to meet public demand.

From today, the additional application forms will be available in batches for collection at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres, the Working Family Allowance Office and the Student Finance Office.

About 900,000 of the first tranche of one million Chinese application forms have been distributed so far.

The form is also available online.

The three-month application period will start from February 1.