New developments to add 70k flats

The implementation of the Kwu Tung North and Fanling North New Development Areas is a measure to increase land supply, Secretary for Development Michael Wong told lawmakers today.

During the Legislative Council Panel on Development meeting, Mr Wong noted that upon full development, the areas will yield a total of about 71,800 housing units, of which about 70% are public housing.

Population intake is expected to start in 2023. The whole area will house a new population of about 188,100.

There will also be about 868,000 square metres of floor area for economic activities, generating more than 40,000 jobs.

Mr Wong added that after more than 10 years of planning, consultation and preparation, if the funding applications are approved by the Legislative Council, it will take the two projects to another key stage.

The Government also plans to develop some 37 hectares of land at the core area of Long Valley into a nature park for conserving and enhancing the ecologically important environment.