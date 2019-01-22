Gov’t promotes green burial

Prof Chan (third right) is briefed on the functions of an electronic kiosk at the New Kwai Chung Garden of Remembrance.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (fourth right) visits the New Kwai Chung Garden of Remembrance and promotes green burial.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited the new Kwai Chung Garden of Remembrance and announced the launch of the Green Burial Central Register today.

Prof Chan told reporters the New Kwai Chung Garden of Remembrance brings to 12 the number of such gardens managed by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department.

It is situated in a scenic and tranquil environment, and is easily accessible, she said.

Prof Chan added the Government spares no effort in promoting green burial and launched the Green Burial Central Register to enable people to register early their wish for a green burial.

The department will follow up appropriately if a deceased person with his or her wish registered is identified on the register upon cremation booking by the family members.

Prof Chan said she had already registered and encouraged people to support green burial.

