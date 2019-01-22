Toll adjustment motion dropped

The Government will not move a motion on implementing the Toll Adjustment Proposal in the Legislative Council tomorrow, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan announced today.

The motion proposed adjusting the tolls of private cars, taxis and motorcycles using the three road harbour crossings from January 1 next year to rationalise cross-harbour traffic.

Mr Chan told the media that the proposal was supported by the community, academics, professional bodies, the taxi trade and even some lawmakers.

However, the legislators had differences of opinion on the proposal, making it unlikely that the motion would be passed at tomorrow’s LegCo meeting.

He said the Government will continue to discuss the proposal with lawmakers to gain their support.

“But so far, as you would appreciate, every one of them is speaking not because of some fundamental differences, but rather focusing on the toll fares of the Cross Harbour Tunnel and the Eastern Harbour Crossing.

“And that is why if these are the only differences or the major concerns they have, I would think that there is room for further discussion and agreement.”

“We do have a hope and believe that we will be able to make it. Of course, whether or not we can make it all depends on the reception and response of our friends in the legislature,” he added.