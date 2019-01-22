Labour chief visits helper centres

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visits training centres for Indonesian domestic helpers during his visit to Jakarta.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited two training centres for Indonesian domestic helpers this morning before concluding his visit to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Dr Law toured the centre's facilities, including simulated households and simulated home care facilities.

He also observed the practical skills training provided for Indonesians to work overseas as domestic helpers and carers.

Dr Law also viewed language classes for trainees and met the centre's trainers and staff to discuss tailor-made training across professions and collaboration with employment agencies.

Speaking to the centre's management, he said Hong Kong launched a Pilot Scheme on Training for Foreign Domestic Helpers on Elderly Care in March 2018 to strengthen their skills in taking care of frail senior citizens, with a view to enhance the elderly’s quality of life in the community and support ageing in place.

A total of 300 free training places are provided, and two-thirds of trainees recruited are Indonesians.

In view of positive responses from foreign domestic helpers and their employers, the Government is planning to extend the pilot scheme to other districts, with around 800 training places in total starting from the third quarter.

Dr Law had a dinner gathering with Hong Kong people doing business in Indonesia last night.

He encouraged them to look at the opportunities brought about by the country's Belt & Road Initiative as well as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area when considering their business strategies.

He added that with the unique strengths of "one country, two systems" and an excellent environment for doing business, Hong Kong is well positioned to help them tap such business opportunities.