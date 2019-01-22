Bypass review should wait

The effectiveness of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass & Island Eastern Corridor Link in making traffic smoother should be assessed after the commissioning of its second stage, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan says.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said it would be more reasonable to make an assessment after that stage as it would mark the project's completion.

He said the bypass congestion has been improving, adding the Transport Department will monitor the situation round-the-clock and fine-tune arrangements.

“Given more time, I would expect the situation to be much improved. Particularly, when the second stage of the entire Central-Wan Chai Bypass is to be commissioned in a month’s time, it would be fair to make further comments when the entire bypass is completed,” Mr Chan said.