Care scheme application simplified

The Government has simplified the application procedure for the Caring & Sharing Scheme, under which an eligible person may apply to receive $4,000.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the remarks after application forms for the scheme were released yesterday.

Speaking before the Executive Council meeting today, he said: “We are talking about striking a balance here between user-friendliness on the one hand, and accountability, particularly when public money is concerned, on the other.

“To strike a fine balance, we must, as I remind my colleagues always, we must do our very, very best to make it really user-friendly and maximise the scope for user-friendliness.

“That is why we will continue to be flexible in handling applications. What we require applicants to provide in their application is basically essential data only.”

He said the applicants need only provide proof of their personal identity, residential address and bank account details.

“If it is not essential, we certainly would not bother. We will not create inconvenience for the applicants.”

Noting that applicants were unable obtain the forms at some Home Affairs Enquiry Centres yesterday, Mr Cheung added he has urged staff to prepare a sufficient number of forms while continuing to improve the arrangements and making them flexible.