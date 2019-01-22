Pan-democrats invited for dialogue  

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung has invited pan-democratic legislators for a meeting to discuss the new scheme for able-bodied Comprehensive Social Security Assistance recipients aged 60 to 64.

Mr Cheung told reporters ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting that the invitation letter was sent out yesterday, calling for a meeting on Thursday afternoon, adding that he hopes for a positive response.

“My invitation is really very sincere. We want a face-to-face dialogue, iron out all misunderstanding so that we can take the matter forward.”

He made it clear that the new scheme intends to unleash the potential of the labour force.

“In the job-seeking process, we will provide full support, we will provide them with an Employment Support Supplement, a supplement amount, the total payment in fact aligns that of the Old Age Allowance Standard Rate. So we are talking about a level playing field here.

“On top of it, they are also entitled to rental allowance plus free medical services. Apart from these, they also enjoy extra income by working. They can actually accumulate income up to $2,500 per month without any deduction.

“All these are really positive incentives to promote employment in Hong Kong.”