Bypass congestion easing

The Central-Wan Chai Bypass congestion has been improving, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung says.

Speaking to reporters today ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mr Cheung said the Transport Department deployed manpower overnight to set up directional signboards and display more information on various digital screens at crucial vantage points for motorists.

“On the Central-Wan Chai Bypass congestion, I would use the words ‘teething problems’ on the first day.

“I’m sure that given time, and also with the completion in a month’s time of the access road, the link road between Rumsey Street and also the access road itself, the bypass itself, the situation will further improve,” he said.