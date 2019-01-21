Traffic situation to improve

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung today said traffic will improve after the second stage of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass & Island Eastern Corridor Link opens.

Speaking to the media, Mr Cheung noted there were problems entering the Central area because motorists were not familiar with the traffic arrangements and that the second stage of works for the bypass has not been completed.

Works for the second stage will be completed in a month’s time, Mr Cheung said, adding he believes traffic will be smooth after the opening of the second stage.

Mr Cheung also said the Transport Department will add more traffic signs and provide information for drivers.