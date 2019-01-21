KS Wong visits Kowloon City

Mr Wong (centre) visits the Trade & Industry Tower to learn about its energy-saving facilities and greening measures.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) visits a secondary school to learn about their students’ work in environmental research projects.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited a school and the Trade & Industry Tower in Kowloon City today.

Mr Wong first visited a secondary school to learn about their students’ work in environmental research projects which covered topics such as scientific analysis on tree monitoring and energy systems.

He spoke with students to learn more about their studies and green activities and encouraged them to continue practising energy saving and waste reduction to foster a low-carbon lifestyle.

Mr Wong then visited the Trade & Industry Tower which is equipped with energy-saving facilities and greening, along with the adoption of renewable energy technology.

He also went to the Kai Tak Community Hall to check out its energy-saving and greening facilities.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Wong met Kowloon City District Council members.