Tips for drivers using new bypass

The Transport Department today said traffic will improve once drivers get familiar with new routes following the opening of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass & Island Eastern Corridor Link, and offered tips for motorists.

The department said that eastbound traffic at the Rumsey Street Flyover was a bit busy and noted that most drivers used the left lane to access the Central area via Man Po Street.

It reminded drivers that the middle lane can also be used to access Man Po Street.

“I think (after) most of the motorists get familiar with the new routing, the traffic condition will be further improved,” the department's Chief Traffic Engineer (Hong Kong) Leung Siu-kong said.

“We have mobilised our staff to observe the traffic condition at most of the junctions in the busy area and adjust the traffic signal lighting to facilitate those motorists to cross the junction.

“We anticipate that in the coming afternoon peak hours, the traffic condition will be a bit busier, particularly for the western bound traffic.”

He suggested drivers use the original routing via Gloucester Road, Harcourt Road and Connaught Road Central to access Central & Western District.

The Police also reminded drivers to be alert.

Police Traffic Hong Kong Island Superintendent (Enforcement & Control Division) Lee Man-yiu said: “Because (the) roads are still new to the road users, drivers should pay particular attention to the road signs when driving.

“This morning, the traffic from the Western Harbour Crossing leading to the Connaught Road flyover to Central direction was relatively busy, so we suggest the road users can still use the ground level road network.”

Mr Lee added drivers should not illegally cross the double white lines and be careful when changing lanes.