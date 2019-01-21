Youth programme applications open

Secondary 4 and 5 students in the 2018-19 academic year are invited to apply for the Be a Government Official for a Day programme 2019 – Heads of Departments edition.

The programme, to be held in April, will give priority to students in the Diploma of Secondary Education curriculum.

Selected students will be given the opportunity to shadow a senior government official on the job for a day to gain a better understanding of the Government’s operation.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced in the 2018 Policy Address that the programme would be expanded this year to include more senior officials to benefit additional students.

Due to the expanded scale, the programme will be held in two phases. Officials participating in this phase will include Under Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the inaugural programme last year fully reflected the Government’s commitment to enhance its connection with young people.

He said: “The expanded programme will provide additional opportunities for senior government officials to directly interact with senior secondary students. I encourage students to seize this invaluable opportunity by applying for this inspiring programme.”

The completed application forms and school recommendations should be sent by email on or before February 22.

Click here for details.