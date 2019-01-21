UK work holiday applications set

Youths interested in joining the Hong Kong/United Kingdom Working Holiday Scheme can apply for a Certificate of Sponsorship from February 18 to March 1, the Labour Department said today.

Interested candidates need to register for the certificate before applying for a visa to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

They can take up short-term employment to finance their stay or studies, or participate in volunteer work.

Applicants must hold a valid Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport, and be aged 18 to 30.

British National (Overseas) passport holders can apply directly for the visa at the UK Visa Application Centre in Hong Kong.

There is an annual quota of 1,000 for HKSAR passport holders.

The registration form is available here.