Rural election sees 60% turnout rate

The 2019 Rural Ordinary Election concluded on January 20 with an overall turnout rate of 60.68%.

Polls were held on three consecutive Sundays from January 6.

In the Village Representative Election held on the first two Sundays, there were 771 candidates contesting 397 seats, including 264 Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives and 133 Resident Representatives.

It saw an overall turnout rate of 61.57% with 52,611 voters casting their ballots.

In the Kaifong Representative Election held yesterday, there were 65 candidates contesting 39 Cheung Chau seats, with 3,553 voters having cast their votes, pushing the overall turnout rate to 50.01%.

In the three polling days, 36 prisoners or remanded unconvicted people had voted at dedicated polling stations.

There were 1,540 seats for the 2019 Rural Ordinary Election, with 998 candidates returned uncontested and 106 seats left vacant with no nomination.

There were 195,476 eligible registered electors in the Village Representative Election and 9,542 in the Kaifong Representative Election.

The new term representatives will serve for four years from April 1.