Xiqu Centre elevates HK

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

It is heartening to be here with you all today to celebrate the grand opening of the Xiqu Centre, the first major performance venue of the West Kowloon Cultural District. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve the development of the West Kowloon Cultural District since its early days in my various positions.

As time goes by, it is clear to me and many people that the West Kowloon Cultural District is of huge significance to Hong Kong, and its contribution will go beyond arts and culture. Its success will enrich our quality of life, complement our economic vitality, and elevate the status of Hong Kong to among the great cities of the world.

As in all world class cultural projects around the world in history, delivering this ambitious West Kowloon Cultural District project is no easy task. I wish to thank the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, the architects and contractors, and many parties involved in bringing Hong Kong's first venue tailored to the artistic needs of the rich traditional Chinese art form of xiqu to fruition.

I would like to take this opportunity to pay particular tribute to the late Bing Thom, the lead architect of this project. Bing was born in Hong Kong, and the Xiqu Centre is his homecoming project. We are indebted to him for his exquisite work which has greatly enriched Hong Kong's architectural scene. On the opening of this gem, I believe that everyone who has contributed to the project would share his thought: "I like to empower everyone. If you walk here and feel a little taller, I am happy." This quote from Bing is now engraved on the sitting area in the Xiqu atrium.

Let's work together to take Cantonese opera and the xiqu art form as a whole to the next level and to the global stage through this Xiqu Centre. And let's look forward to the commissioning of more world-class facilities in the West Kowloon Cultural District very soon. Thank you very much.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the opening ceremony for the Xiqu Centre at the West Kowloon Cultural District on January 20.