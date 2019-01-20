CSSA criteria to be reviewed

The Government will review the maximum amount of disregarded earnings for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients by the end of this year.

Speaking to reporters in Guangzhou today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said that the current $2,500 maximum level of disregarded earnings was set 16 years ago and it should be reviewed to reflect factors including economic changes, the minimum wage and an increase of salaries.

He said the Government hopes the maximum amount of disregarded earnings could be raised as soon as possible to increase the actual income for CSSA recipients who are employed and are aged between 60 and 64.

Mr Cheung reaffirmed that the new Employment Support Supplement that provides able-bodied CSSA recipients aged between 60 and 64 can help to encourage employment.