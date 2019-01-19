Toll adjustment support urged

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan has called on lawmakers to support a Government motion on January 23 on implementing the toll adjustment proposal.

The motion is regarding the Government’s proposal to adjust the tolls of private cars, taxis and motorcycles for using the three road harbour crossings from January 1 next year to rationalise cross-harbour traffic.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said the Government is facing quite a challenge in convincing lawmakers to give their entire support but they are still working very hard on it.

“We will continue to work (hard) until next Wednesday with a hope to convince them to give us their support.

“Because what we are talking about is not just the rationalisation of toll fares for the three tunnels concerned. We are talking about the efficiency, the ease of transport.”

He added that just a modest change in toll pricing as suggested by some lawmakers will have less impact on drivers’ behaviours and congestion will continue.

“We have conducted a survey in respect of the inclination of drivers as to whether or not they would use the same tunnel or divert to use other tunnels and whether or not they would stop using that tunnel.

“Such a change of below $40 for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom and the Eastern Harbour Crossing would have less impact on their change of behaviour and consequently the queue length and also the delay congestion would be even much longer for the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Crossing.”

He called on the lawmakers to support the motion, otherwise citizens may have to wait until 2023.