ID card replacement to start

Hong Kong residents born in 1985 or 1986 can apply for a new smart identity card at a Smart Identity Card Replacement Centre from January 21 to March 30, the Immigration Department announced today.

Eligible applicants can make bookings online, on the department’s mobile application, or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 2121 1234.

The department appeals to applicants to pre-fill the application form when making bookings online or with its mobile application to enjoy a faster registration process.

Applicants should bring their existing smart identity cards when they proceed to the Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres.

If their cards do not bear the “A”, “***” or “R” symbols, they should also bring their travel documents showing their current residential status in Hong Kong.

Under a new caring arrangement, eligible applicants may also bring along up to two family members or friends aged 65 or above to replace their smart identity cards together.

It will make announcements on the arrangements for other age groups in the future.

Click here for the locations of the Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres and here for more information.