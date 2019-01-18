CE opens sports centre

Mrs Lam (right) is briefed on the Energy Bikes installed at the centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (second right) attend the opening ceremony for the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah opened the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre today.

The sports centre is the fifth one in the district and the 100th sports centre of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Lau said its opening marks an important milestone in the Government’s promotion of sports development.

Not only can the centre provide a wide range of leisure and sports facilities, it can also host local, regional and international sports events to boost Hong Kong’s image as a sports events capital in Asia.

Mr Lau attributed the successful completion of the centre to the concerted efforts of the Tsuen Wan District Council, local organisations, the private developer for the project and government departments.

After officiating at the ceremony, Mrs Lam was briefed on the Energy Bikes installed at the centre’s ground floor lobby.

The department will set up more of the bikes, which allow users to charge their electronic devices while in use, at selected leisure venues to encourage the public to exercise more and to promote the use of renewable energy.

The Chief Executive also officiated at a basketball match held in the venue.

The four-storey Tsuen Wan Sports Centre occupies a total area of about 12,000 sq m.

Its multi-purpose main arena can be used as a basketball or volleyball court, or be split up into four badminton courts.

Ancillary facilities, such as a doping control room, are also available to facilitate the hosting of major local, regional and international sports events.

Other facilities include a table-tennis room, multi-purpose activity rooms, dance rooms and a fitness room with a full sea view.