SJ signs legal pact in Beijing

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (left) and Vice-president of the Supreme People’s Court Yang Wanming sign an arrangement on reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has signed the Arrangement on Reciprocal Recognition & Enforcement of Judgments in Civil & Commercial Matters between the Courts of the Mainland & of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Ms Cheng signed the pact with Vice-president of the Supreme People's Court Yang Wanming in Beijing today.

It seeks to establish a bilateral legal mechanism with greater clarity and certainty for such matters between the two places.

The arrangement will reduce the need for re-litigation of the same disputes in both places and offer better protection to the interests of different parties.

Apart from furthering legal co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland in civil and commercial matters, it will enhance the city’s status as a regional centre for international legal and dispute resolution services.

The arrangement also covers both monetary and non-monetary relief and sets out jurisdictional grounds for the purposes of recognition and enforcement as well as grounds for refusal of recognition and enforcement.

Non-judicial proceedings and judicial proceedings relating to administrative or regulatory matters are excluded from the arrangement.

It will be implemented by local legislation in Hong Kong and will take effect after both places have completed procedures to implement the arrangement, which will apply to judgments made on or after the commencement date.