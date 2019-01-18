Gov't to help contract workers

Arrangements will be made to allow more non-skilled workers employed by government service contractors to enjoy benefits that take effect from April, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

The benefits, announced by Mrs Lam in last year’s Policy Address for contracts awarded on or after April 1, will also apply to contracts that are awarded before that day to meet operational needs, or awarded on or after October 10, 2018 under pre-existing terms.

The initiatives that take effect from April 1 aim to enhance the protection of these workers in respect of their employment terms and conditions as well as labour benefits.

They include a 6% gratuity for non-skilled workers who have been employed by government service contractors continuously for a year or more.

These workers will also enjoy paid statutory holidays after being employed for at least a month and will receive 150% of their original pay if they are required to work when the typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted.

The transitional arrangements will apply to about 120 government contracts, benefitting more than 10,000 non-skilled workers and involving more than $300 million.

On a one-off basis, the Government will provide top-up to its service contractors to cover additional expenses incurred.