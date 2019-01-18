Payment set to help CSSA recipients

Able-bodied Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients aged 60 to 64 will receive a new monthly supplement of $1,060 starting February 1, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced today.

At a press conference, Mrs Lam said the new supplement aims to help people between the ages of 60 and 64 who apply for CSSA because they are unemployed.

“In addition to receiving the standard rate, they will receive this Employment Support Supplement (ESS). There is no procedure to apply. It will be disbursed at the same time with the standard rate, on an almost permanent and perpetual basis.

“So as long as he or she receives the standard rate, he or she will receive the ESS, that is hand in hand given to them in recognition of the special circumstances of an elderly trying to find a job.”

Mrs Lam said the Government will implement the supplement on the same day it adjusts the eligible age for elderly CSSA from 60 to 65.

She emphasised the change in age eligibility was not made to reduce CSSA expenses.

“The whole purpose of initiating this change is driven by population policy. It is to respond to the general aspirations that we should extend people’s working life - which we had.

“We have extended the retirement age for civil servants, for new civil servants, serving civil servants. We have extended the work life of security guards up to 70, by amending the legislation.”

The Government announced in the 2017 Policy Address a package of social security measures including the adjustment of the eligible age for elderly CSSA.

Other measures, including raising the asset limits for the Normal Old Age Living Allowance, and introducing the Higher Old Age Living Allowance and the Fujian Scheme, have been implemented.