CE to visit Switzerland

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland from January 22 to 24.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will join part of the visit.

Mrs Lam will stop over in Zurich on January 21 to update local government officials and the business community on Hong Kong’s latest developments, before heading to Davos.

At the forum's annual meeting, she will address a session on the emerging markets outlook.

She will also meet business and world leaders, and give a speech at the Belt & Road Seminar and the Hong Kong Night in Davos.

The two events are organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government with Tsinghua University and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong on January 26.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive in her absence.