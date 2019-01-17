US$10b committed to I&T

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Indeed, since becoming Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in July 2017, I have placed innovation and technology development at the top of my policy agenda. To that end, I've launched an eight-pronged strategy to promote innovation and technology in Hong Kong. To date, my Government has committed US$10 billion towards a variety of innovation and technology initiatives, ranging from boosting research funding for universities to building a huge new science park in co-operation with the Shenzhen Government.

Hong Kong enjoys full support from the Central People's Government under the "one country, two systems" principle. For more than two decades, since the return of Hong Kong to our motherland, the "one country, two systems" principle has given us benefits available to no other economy. As the multilateral business bridge between the Mainland and the rest of the world, Hong Kong has flourished in business and finance. And I have no doubt that singular advantage will help power our success in innovation and technology as well.

World-class talent, of course, is essential to realising that vision. It's why, last June, we launched the Technology Talent Admission Scheme. It enables our technology companies and institutes to admit on a fast track basis overseas and Mainland technology talent in such technology areas as biotech, AI (artificial intelligence), cybersecurity, robotics and data analytics.

In addition, last August, we established another scheme, the Technology Talent Scheme. The Postdoctoral Hub programme funds companies looking to recruit postdoctoral talent for scientific research and product development. The scheme also funds local companies on a two-to-one matching basis, training their staff in high-end technologies, especially those related to Industry 4.0, through the Re-industrialisation & Technology Training Programme.

My Government is equally committed to STEM education. We are determined that our future generations adapt and thrive in a technology-driven world. STEM education's success cannot be achieved in schools alone. Close co-operation between government, academia and technology companies is essential. And that collaboration must be both global and local, if we are to compete with the world in the 21st century of boundless opportunity. Which is why I am delighted that the five distinguished laureates with us this evening will share their wisdom with young Hong Kong scientists and students at a university forum tomorrow.

I'm hopeful, as well, that tonight will be the beginning of a long and mutually rewarding relationship between Hong Kong and the Heidelberg Laureate Forum. To that end, my Government, our universities and research institutes have been pleased to promote the 2019 Heidelberg Laureate Forum, which takes place this September, to our young mathematicians and computing scientists, encouraging their interest and participation.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the Masters of Abstraction Gala Dinner on January 17.