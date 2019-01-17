Unemployment remains at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in the October - December period of 2018, unchanged from the September – November period, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate decreased from 1.2% in the September - November period to 1.1%.

Total employment rose by 5,400 to 3,872,600 in the October - December period, while the labour force remained at 3,978,000.

The number of unemployed people dropped by 5,400 to 105,400, and the number of underemployed people also decreased by 1,400 to 44,500.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said compared with a year earlier, the unemployment situation in most of the major service sectors improved, notably in the retail, and accommodation & food services sectors, given the continued expansion in inbound tourism.

“The labour market is expected to remain tight in the near term. Yet, the Government will stay vigilant and monitor the developments closely in view of the various challenges facing the local economy."