Goods exports dip 2.9%

The volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods in November 2018 decreased 2.9% year-on-year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods imports decreased 1.8%.

The prices of goods exports increased 2.5% year-on-year, while those of goods imports rose 2.5%.

In the first 11 months of 2018, the volume of total goods exports was up 6.2%, while the volume of goods imports rose 7.4% compared with the same period the previous year.

The prices of goods exports increased 2.5% for the period, while those of goods imports rose 2.6%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total goods exports dipped 1.9% in the quarter ending November 2018 compared with the preceding months, while that of goods imports decreased 4.2%.