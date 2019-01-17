25 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 25 building plans in November last year - five on Hong Kong Island, seven in Kowloon and 13 in the New Territories.

Thirteen were for apartment and apartment/commercial developments, nine were for commercial developments, two were for factory and industrial developments, and one was for community services developments.

Consent was given for works to start on 11 building projects which will provide 55,136 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 1,062 units, and 61,099 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department also issued 16 occupation permits - two on Hong Kong Island, nine in Kowloon and five in the New Territories.

Buildings certified for occupation have 184,421 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 2,617 units, and 47,190 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in the month was $6 billion.