Teresa Cheng mourns Patrick Yu

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today mourned the passing of Patrick Yu, the first Chinese person to be appointed Crown Counsel in Hong Kong.

Ms Cheng said Mr Yu was one of Hong Kong's most distinguished, reputable and well-respected advocates.

"In 1951, he became the first Chinese person to be appointed Crown Counsel in Hong Kong. Starting his own practice in 1953, he had succeeded in establishing himself as the top criminal lawyer in the territory before his retirement in 1983."

In addition to attaining an elevated and iconic status in the legal sector, he also made significant contributions to the establishment of the Faculty of Law of the University of Hong Kong, she said.

Ms Cheng added that he would be dearly missed by the legal sector and the society.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma also expressed sadness.

"Mr Yu was for many lawyers in Hong Kong, including judges, barristers and solicitors, an inspiration and represented the ultimate aspiration as to the qualities required in the law.

"Patrick will be much missed but his generosity of spirit and his ideals will live on."