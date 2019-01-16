Immigration Dep’t to revise fees

The Immigration Department will revise fees for some services from March 25.

The department said it is government policy that fees should in general be set at levels which can recover the full cost of providing services.

A recent costing review showed the fees payable for services including the issuing of visas/entry permits and travel documents, genetic tests and despatch service for delivering travel documents to places outside Hong Kong are not adequate to recover the full cost, it added.

Based on the general guidelines for fee increases, the department plans to increase the fees of the services concerned by 9% to 21%.

The department said this will have little impact on the daily life of most people and very limited impact on general business activities.

It will table the relevant amendment regulation at the Legislative Council on January 23.

Click here for details.