E-cigarette sale ban mulled

The Government will propose legislative amendments to ban the import and sale of electronic cigarettes to protect public health.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told legislators today the Government has made strenuous efforts in tobacco control and introduced measures, including the designation and continuous expansion of no-smoking areas and periodic increases in tobacco duty.

The smoking prevalence among people aged 15 and above has significantly dropped from more than 20% in the 1980s to the current 10%.

The Government hopes to further reduce the percentage to 7.8% by 2025.

Prof Chan said the emergence of new smoking products such as e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn tobacco products in recent years poses new health risks and challenges.

She said the new products are all harmful to health and produce second-hand smoke, adding there is a lack of evidence to prove they can help quit smoking.

With protecting public health as the Government’s prime consideration, it will propose legislative amendments to ban the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and advertisement of e-cigarettes and other new smoking products.

This will ensure achievements in tobacco control over the years will not be undermined, and prevent the harm brought about by these new products from taking root, she said.