DoJ free from interference

The Department of Justice’s independence in controlling and handling prosecution matters is guaranteed under the Basic Law, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said.

Speaking to the media after attending today’s Legislative Council meeting, Ms Cheng said the department is not to be subject to any interference.

She said this principle is also enshrined in the Prosecution Code where the role and duties of the prosecutorial officer are set out.

“Under there, it is very clearly stated that the person who is making the prosecutorial decision is not to be affected by what the position (is) of the particular suspect, the circumstances that might arise as a result of the prosecutorial decision, whether it be political or whether it be a matter of the media viewing the circumstances or the general public.

“If that principle is not upheld and safeguarded, then we will be swaying one way or another by the influence of the general public or the media.”