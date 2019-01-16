Vaccine scheme extended

The Community Care Fund will extend the Cervical Cancer Vaccination Pilot Scheme for six months to September.

The pilot scheme was launched in 2016 to provide free injections for girls aged nine to 18 who receive Comprehensive Social Security Assistance or full School Textbook Assistance, or are from households receiving the Working Family Allowance.

At a Commission on Poverty meeting yesterday, members agreed to extend the closing date for new applications for six months to September.

The March closing date was originally set to ensure that all applicants receive a complete injection course of vaccines before the scheme ends in September.

The Family Planning Association of Hong Kong urged eligible teenage girls to register for the scheme as early as possible.

About 20,000 girls were vaccinated under the scheme as of the end of December.