CE visits Guangzhou

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Guangzhou and met senior Guangdong officials.

Mrs Lam met Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui this afternoon to discuss collaboration between Hong Kong and Guangdong in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

She thanked Mr Li for supporting the bay area development and the co-operation between the two places.

Mrs Lam hopes to see pragmatic achievements from the bay area development earlier so that its residents can enjoy the opportunities brought about by the plan.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Director of the Chief Executive’s Office Chan Kwok-ki and Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan also joined the meeting.