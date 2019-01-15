Gov’t youth programme to continue

The Be a Government Official for a Day programme will continue this year and be extended to cover more senior officials, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Mr Cheung made the statement at the fourth meeting of the third-term Commission on Poverty.

The commission’s members were briefed on the implementation and effectiveness of the programme, which debuted last year.



They noted 34 senior secondary students shadowed three Secretaries and 13 Bureau Directors, and that the participating students and officials showed a positive response.



Mr Cheung said in view of the enthusiastic response and positive feedback, the Government will continue to implement the programme this year and extend its scale to cover the Chief Executive, Under Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments.



The 2019 programme will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will be held during the Easter holidays, with recruitment starting this month, while the second phase will be held during the summer holidays.



The programme is an initiative launched by the commission under the Life Buddies Mentoring Scheme.

At today’s meeting, the commission endorsed an amended budget which would further provide $6.23 million to continue the implementation of the Subsidy for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Recipients Living in Rented Private Housing programme.



Members also agreed to extend the Cervical Cancer Vaccination Pilot Scheme for six months to September, and the Elderly Dental Assistance Programme for three years to February, 2022.



Furthermore, they provided comments on the theme, programme and overall arrangements of the annual Commission on Poverty Summit chaired by the Chief Executive to be held between March or April.



Some members also expressed views on the elderly Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Scheme.