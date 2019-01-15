I&T chief visits co-working space

Mr Yang (third right) chats with startup teams at the Smart-Space 8 co-working space.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (second right) joins seniors in brain training games at an integrated community development centre.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today visited an integrated community development centre and a co-working space in Tsuen Wan.

Mr Yang visited the Yan Chai Hospital Chan Feng Men Ling Integrated Community Development Centre to learn about its day care services and training for the elderly.

He watched the elderly receive rehabilitation treatment and participated in an agility training activity.

With the Lunar New Year around the corner, Mr Yang extended his regards to the seniors and offered them scarves and beanies made with an innovative spinning technique developed by the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles & Apparel.

The Yan Chai Hospital Social Services Department received funding from the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer under the ICT Outreach Programme for the Elderly to provide reminiscence therapy with the aid of virtual reality games and cognitive training.

Mr Yang encouraged organisations to utilise government digital inclusion initiatives to enhance the quality of life for seniors and promote healthy ageing.

He then toured Smart-Space 8, a co-working space operated by Cyberport under the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth. It is Cyberport's first off-site co-working space outside its Pok Fu Lam campus.

Occupying an area of about 20,000 sq ft, Smart-Space 8 is leased to startups in digital technology at concessionary rent, while Cyberport provides them with entrepreneurship training and support services.

Mr Yang spoke with startup teams in various fields including artificial intelligence, fintech, e-sports, e-commerce and education technology.

He said with concerted efforts, Hong Kong's startup ecosystem has been gaining momentum over the past few years, adding the number of startups reached 2,625 in 2018, up 18% year-on-year.

He is glad that Cyberport has strengthened its public mission programmes with additional resources from the Government to provide more comprehensive support for startups.

Mr Yang also met District Councillors.