HK anthem law no cause for concern

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said people do not need to worry about the local national anthem law, as long as they respect the song.

Mrs Lam told reporters the anthem law aims to help the public respect the song and that penalties will only apply to those who publicly and intentionally insult or belittle it.

She also said it is difficult to detail what constitutes an act of insulting the anthem, adding it is a matter of common sense.

The Chief Executive hopes no one will purposely test the boundary of the local national anthem law when it is implemented.

The National Anthem Bill will be tabled in the Legislative Council next week.