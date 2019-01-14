Asian Financial Forum opens

The 12th Asian Financial Forum opened today with the theme of Creating a Sustainable & Inclusive Future.

The event, co-organised by the Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, was attended by more than 3,300 influential financial and business leaders, global policy makers and financial regulators from over 40 countries and regions.

Addressing the opening session, Chief Executive Carrie Lam highlighted Hong Kong’s competitive edge and achievements in financial services and said its financial industry, which contributed almost 19% of the city's gross domestic product in 2017, is well placed to serve the economy.

"Hong Kong is a city built on finance and possesses the singular good fortune to create opportunities both with the Mainland and the world at large.”

Mrs Lam added the city is performing as well as can be expected given the uncertainties of the global economy and is prepared for shifting economic and political tides.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong is renowned as the freest economy in the world and will not adopt protectionism.

He added the Government is enhancing the regulatory regime and the resilience of the financial markets to help Hong Kong maintain financial stability amid heightened external uncertainties.

This year’s event saw four new panel discussion sessions hosted by entrepreneurs, financial regulators and academics.

Representatives from the banking and financial services sector, startups, and fintech and insurance companies engaged in discussions on a wide range of issues, including financial innovation and risk management in Belt & Road infrastructure projects.

A Fintech Showcase was also set up this year at the two-day forum to allow international financial institutions and technology corporations to feature innovative solutions.